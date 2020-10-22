(Bloomberg) -- Treasury yields rose and bank shares lifted U.S. equities as lawmakers in Washington continued to haggle over a spending bill. Asian stocks looked set for a mixed start as traders readied for the final presidential debate.

Futures edged higher in Japan, and were little changed in Hong Kong and Australia. The S&P 500 earlier pared its weekly decline as financial stocks rallied almost 2%. The 10-year Treasury yield popped to 0.84%, its highest since June, amid data showing the labor market is still gradually recovering. The dollar strengthened. Intel Corp. tumbled in after-hours trading after a tepid forecast.

Investors remained finely tuned into developments in Washington, where lawmakers continue to work toward a package to bolster the economy. While House speaker Nancy Pelosi signaled optimism on a deal with the administration, opposition remains in the Republican-controlled Senate, making a pact before the election less likely.

“The big move in the bond market has been going on for the past few days and it’s mostly because the bond market is expecting that one way or another there will be a stimulus package, if not before the election then after the election” Ed Yardeni, president and chief investment strategist at Yardeni Research, said on Bloomberg TV.

Next up comes the final presidential debate before the U.S. election, between President Donald Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden. That will be live from Nashville, Tennessee on Thursday night.

Elsewhere, there is increasing evidence that the pandemic is worsening. German infections have jumped to a record and Spain’s heath minister said the spread of coronavirus is out of control in certain parts of the country. U.S. hospitalizations for Covid-19 have reached a two-month high.

These are some of the main market moves:

Stocks

The S&P 500 Index rose 0.5% on Thursday.

Futures on Japan’s Nikkei 225 gained 0.4%.

Hang Seng futures earlier dipped 0.1%.

Futures on Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 Index were little changed.

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index gained 0.2%.

The euro bought $1.1819.

The yen was at 104.86 per dollar.

The offshore yuan traded at 6.6698 per dollar.

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries added four basis points to 0.86%.

Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude increased 1.5% to $40.61 a barrel.

Gold was at $1,904.12 an ounce.

©2020 Bloomberg L.P.