(Bloomberg) -- Mayfair Equity Partners, a backer of brands including the YO! Sushi restaurant chain and haircare specialist Tangle Teezer, has appointed the first new partners in its history.

The British investment firm has promoted managing director Paul Reading to partner, according to a statement Friday. Chief financial Officer Tushar Pabari will also become a partner while retaining his other role, Mayfair Equity said in the statement.

Founded in 2014, London-based Mayfair Equity manages more than 1 billion pounds ($1.2 billion) in assets and focuses on investments in the technology and consumer sectors. Its portfolio companies have included Fortnite developer Epic Games, British chip designer Graphcore, visual effects studio Pixomondo and Fox International, a leading brand for fishing enthusiasts.

The firm is in the process of planning an initial public offering or sale of Snowfox Group, the owner of YO! Sushi, in the autumn, according to a person familiar with the matter. Snowfox could be valued at as much as 750 million pounds, the person said, asking not to be identified discussing confidential information.

Mayfair Equity has also promoted Yusuf Hoballah and Shiva Tiwari to managing directors and named former Google executive Jenny Collins as its chief talent officer, according to Friday’s statement.

A representative for Mayfair Equity declined to comment beyond the statement.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.