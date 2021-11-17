(Bloomberg) -- Chobani Inc. filed for an initial public offering, disclosing steady growth as it continues to build on sales of its namesake yogurt brand.

The company listed the size of the offering as $100 million, a placeholder that will change when it sets terms for the share sale. The filing Wednesday with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission confirms the company’s July announcement that it had submitted its registration for a listing confidentially.

Chobani’s expected valuation in the IPO will become more clear when it discloses details of the stakes held by its investors and employees, including founder and Chief Executive Officer Hamdi Ulukaya. The company could be worth as much as $10 billion, the Wall Street Journal reported in February.

The maker of Greek yogurt, oat milk and other products has been riding a wave of demand that grew during the coronavirus pandemic, with restaurant lockdowns and restrictions forcing consumers to turn to their own refrigerators.

Chobani, based in New Berlin, New York, had a net loss of $24 million on net sales of $1.2 billion for the nine months ended Sept. 26. That compares with a loss of $21 million on $1.06 billion in sales during the same period a year earlier, according to its filing.

The offering is being led by Goldman Sachs Group Inc. and Bank of America Corp. Chobani plans to list its shares on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the symbol CHO.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.