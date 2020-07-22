(Bloomberg) -- Republican Representative Ted Yoho apologized for his “abrupt manner” in confronting Democrat Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez at the Capitol, and didn’t deny using a vulgar term referring to her as he walked away.

“It is true that we disagree on policies and visions for America,” Yoho said of the New York representative and outspoken progressive. “But that does not mean we should be disrespectful. Having been married for 45 years with two daughters, I’m very cognizant of my language.”

In remarks on the House floor, the Florida Republican sought to quell a controversy over a report about a confrontation with Ocasio-Cortez Monday concerning remarks she had made linking rising crime in New York to poverty.

Ocasio-Cortez said in an interview with Bloomberg Tuesday that Yoho “just came up on me, put his finger in my face, started calling me ‘disgusting.’”

“And when it became clear he was just not going to stop, I called him rude, but started walking away,” she said.

A reporter for the Hill newspaper who witnessed the scene wrote that as he walked away Yoho uttered the words “f------ b---ch.” Ocasio-Cortez said in the interview she didn’t hear that, but did hear him “making a sound.”

“The offensive name-calling words attributed to me by the press were never spoken to my colleagues, and if they were construed that way, I apologize for their misunderstanding,” Yoho said Wednesday. “As my colleagues know, I’m passionate about those affected by poverty.”

House leaders in both parties had admonished Yoho. A spokesman for House GOP leader Kevin McCarthy, Mark Bednar, said that McCarthy views Yoho’s apology as “appropriate” and that it’s “time to move forward.”

©2020 Bloomberg L.P.