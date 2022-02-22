(Bloomberg) -- A study from Denmark, one of the countries where omicron has spread the fastest, suggests that in rare cases people can be infected by the virus variant twice.

Samples from 1.8 million positive tests showed that 47 people had both the BA.1., and the BA.2. sub-variant of omicron with a 20 to 60 day interval, Denmark’s institute for infectious diseases said in a statement on Tuesday.

Those who had both variants were predominately young and unvaccinated and they only suffered mild symptoms, according to the data, which hasn’t yet been peer reviewed. Another 20 people have likely been infected with the same omicron variant twice.

Denmark, a country of 5.8 million people has registered more than 2.6 million infections with most recorded after the BA.2 variant of omicron became dominant in the beginning of the year. The country lifted all restrictions and declared that Covid-19 was no longer a threat to society on Feb. 1.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.