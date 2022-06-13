You Can Fly Form Queens to Hartford This Fall

(Bloomberg) -- New York’s LaGuardia Airport is about to launch a new shortest route.

Delta Air Lines Inc. will run service between Hartford, Connecticut, and LaGuardia beginning Sept. 6, a spokesperson for the airline said. The flight time is listed as about an hour on the company’s website, but customers will likely spend less time in the air.

The cheapest ticket is currently listed at $119 for he first day of service. First-class tickets for the debut are sold out for all flights in either direction.

Endeavor Air will operate the 101-mile (162.54 kilometers) route for as many as three daily trips. The Points Guy reported on the new route Sunday.

