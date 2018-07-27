You Can Now Buy Shares in One of the World’s Top Cocktail Bars

(Bloomberg) -- As of July 27, cocktail fans can pick up some equity along with their gin martini.

After 12 years as a single, award-winning establishment, Death & Co., the famed bar in New York’s East Village, is in the midst of a serious expansion. To facilitate this, co-owner David Kaplan and his team are fundraising in a way that’s unconventional for a drinking establishment.

The bar, which was founded on the last night of 2006, and which opened a second location in Denver earlier this year, initiated its first equity crowd-fundraising round Friday via the investing platform SeedInvest. It’s the first bar or restaurant to fundraise on the platform.

Investors will be able to purchase ownership stakes in an umbrella company, Gin & Luck LLC, which owns the Death & Co. bars as well as the book deals, intellectual properties, and the hospitality consulting firm Proprietors LLC.

The company is valued at $13 million.

The company’s East Village bar, named best in America in 2010 at Tales of the Cocktail, recorded $1.8 million in net revenue in 2017, up 71 percent from 2008. The newest Death & Co. location, at the Ramble Hotel in Denver, notched $313,000 in revenue in its first month of operation. The company has sold over 120,000 copies of its book Death & Co: Modern Classic Cocktails, which added up to over $379,000 in royalties. Additionally, its consulting firm, Proprietors LLC, billed $539,000 in revenue in 2017 with clients such as Hilton, Pernod Ricard and Bacardi USA. A third location, a standalone Death & Co. bar in Los Angeles, is slated to open next year.

Unlike a Kickstarter campaign—now omnipresent for small restaurants and coffee shops—in which people contribute money towards a project but don’t have stakes in that company, an equity crowdfunding campaign allows investors the chance to buy ownership shares in private firms. Investors make their money back in a range of ways, including if the company is sold or if it goes public. Gin & Luck is offering a preferred equity note; it’s essentially a mini-IPO but the company remains private and the original founders retain control of their company.

Gin & Luck is aiming to raise $1.5 million, with a minimum investment of $1,000 per investor. Gin & Luck’s officers are David Kaplan (chief executive officer), Alexander Day (chief operating officer) and Ravi Derossi (chief administrative officer).

The company will use the money raised on new store growth and new hires. According to the Gin & Luck’s investor decks, the company projects $385,000 in annual profits at the East Village location in 2019 and $697,000 at the Denver location. Five revenue streams, including three bars, consulting fees, and a retail arm are projected to add up to $1.89 million in total annual profits in 2019, and $2.68 million in 2020 via seven projects.T he company hopes to open multiple new locations starting with Los Angeles in 2019; anticipated future projects include new bars in Chicago, Atlanta, and Nashville as well as new Ramble Hotel partnerships in Kansas City, Indianapolis, and Boston.

Whereas restaurants are generally regarded as a bad investment with rising rents and labor costs, bars are considered a safer bet with high profit margins, thanks in part to alcohol which is non-perishable and easy to mark up. But whether this style of fundraising will take off with other bars remains to be seen.

“The best part about a crowdfunded project is that you have people who have a vested interest in the success of the company,” says Jim Meehan, co-founder of New York’s legendary PDT. “The worst is when you have people you don’t know walking into the bar saying they know the owner or that they own the place. Will they see themselves as owners in a respectful way or does it give them a sense of entitlement?”

Crowd-funded investing in small companies is a relatively new development; prior to the JOBS Act, which President Barack Obama signed into law in 2016, only accredited investors (which had to prove a net worth $1 million or have an income of $200,000 for two years) could buy stakes in promising new ventures. Following the JOBS Act, non-accredited investors can now buy into emerging firms. Other companies raising money on SeedInvest include Jason Calacanis’s mobile news app Inside.com and Dash, a connected car platform. This spring, buzzy luxury denim line DSTLD raised over $2.9 million on the platform.

Death & Co., was key to the exploding the speakeasy trend in high-end drinking; known for ambitious, design-focused takes on cocktails, such as the Dawn Patrol, which is made with Absentroux (an absinthe herbal wine), Bowmore 12-year-old single malt, Granny Smith apple, egg white, and seltzer.

The bar is also known as a launching pad for bartending talent. Notable bar alums include Thomas Waugh (now head bartender at the Pool Lounge at the Four Seasons), Jim Kearns (co-founder of New York’s Happiest Hour bar), Jillian Vose (beverage director at the Dead Rabbit, named World’s Best Bar), and Brian Miller (head bartender the Polynesian, recently opened in Manhattan).

