You Can’t Get to Vancouver by Car or Train After Epic Storm

(Bloomberg) -- Canada’s third-largest city is cut off from the rest of country by land after days of storms caused flooding and mudslides that blocked major highways and rail lines.

The government of British Columbia is considering a province-wide state of emergency following the “unprecedented deluge like we’ve never seen before,” Public Safety Minister Mike Farnworth told reporters late Tuesday.

The storm of the century has forced evacuations in the southwest and interior of Canada’s westernmost province, while hundreds of travelers had to be airlifted from a highway after being trapped between mudslides.

Abbotsford, a city of about 150,000 people along the border with the state of Washington, said the flooding was “catastrophic” and ordered the immediate evacuation of Sumas Prairie, a farming area, due to the failure of a pump station on Tuesday evening.

“Do not stay for livestock or property. Flood conditions have escalated quickly and pose a significant risk to life,” Farnworth said.

Water and landslides have blocked the tracks of the nation’s two major railways and washed away parts of its main east-west road artery, the Trans-Canada Highway.

It’s the second time in less than five months that British Columbia -- a major conduit to Asian markets and home to one of the busiest ports on the West Coast -- has been paralyzed by extreme weather. The blocked highways and rail tracks now threaten the movement of goods ahead of the busy winter holiday season.

