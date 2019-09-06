Former White House communications director Anthony Scaramucci issued a warning against the Trump administration’s trade war with China, saying the ongoing dispute could have dire consequences for the U.S. economy.

Scaramucci, who served under U.S. President Donald Trump for 11 days before he was fired, spoke on the sidelines of the Toronto Global Forum.

“The good news is that the economy in the U.S. is strong. When you look at the economic data it’s strong,” Scaramucci, founder and co-managing partner of investment firm SkyBridge Capital, told BNN Bloomberg.

“But the very, very bad news is – the bad trading strategy, global trade war and the rise of protectionism is causing a slowdown. You can’t drown your bilateral trading partner if you don’t have a life preserver on. You’re going to take in water yourself.”

In a wide-ranging interview, Scaramucci – also known as “The Mooch” – urged U.S. politicians to speak out against Trump and went as far as to say the U.S. has an unstable person running the White House.

“I’m admitting that I made a mistake in judgment … 62.8 million people made that mistake with me,” he said. “Let’s provide them with an off-ramp now. We have a full-blown crazy person in the White House.”

Watch Amanda Lang’s full interview with Anthony Scaramucci on Bloomberg Markets, Monday at 1 p.m. ET/10 a.m. PT.