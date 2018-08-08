You Might Still Have Trouble Buying an EpiPen

(Bloomberg) -- Pfizer Inc. said it’s still having problems manufacturing enough EpiPen to meet supply demands by Mylan NV, which sells the life-saving anti-allergy injections.

Pfizer said it “continues to experience manufacturing constraints” with EpiPen, and that the company can’t guarantee availability at all pharmacies where patients might try to buy the injectors. Demand for EpiPens often ramps up in the summer as parents purchase EpiPens for their children when they go back to school.

“We are actively exploring several options that would help stabilize supply,” Pfizer said in a statement. “We understand the challenges this situation continues to pose to patients. Ensuring continuity of the supply of our medicines is paramount.”

Mylan said Wednesday that its North American sales plummeted in the second quarter, hurt by lower sales volumes including EpiPen. The company’s shares were down 6.1 percent to $36.18 at 10:33 a.m. in New York. Pfizer was up less than 1 percent to $41.12.

