You Want Peace? Don't Block Our Arms Shipments, South Sudan Says

(Bloomberg) -- South Sudan slammed the United Nations Security Council’s renewal of an arms embargo and other sanctions, saying the step won’t help end a five-year civil war.

“It adds unwanted pressure to the peace process,” Mawien Makol Ariik, a Foreign Ministry spokesman, said by phone of the council’s Thursday decision to renew the embargo first imposed in July 2018.

The move comes as President Salva Kiir’s administration prepares to share power with rebels led by Riek Machar, his former deputy. It’s the latest bid to end a conflict that’s claimed almost 400,000 lives since late 2013.

