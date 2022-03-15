(Bloomberg) -- The lowest-paid workers in the U.S. have seen some of the biggest gains in job security amid tight labor markets as the pandemic recedes, according to the Federal Reserve Bank of New York.

Overall, the average perceived probability of job loss over the next 12 months fell by 0.8 percentage point in February to 10.8%, the lowest since the data series began in mid-2013, according to the New York Fed’s latest Survey of Consumer Expectations. The figure for low-income Americans, which has been significantly higher than the national average for almost all of the past decade, is now roughly in line with it.

Younger workers and those with only high-school degrees have also seen significant drops.

These same groups are also seeing sharp wage gains, according to the Atlanta Fed’s Wage Growth Tracker. The median increase in hourly wages of individuals observed 12 months apart was at a record for workers age 16 to 24 in February, while the gains for those with just a high school degree were at 20 year highs.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.