(Bloomberg) -- While the people at greatest risk of suffering severe cases of Covid-19 are of retirement age, the economic disaster caused by the pandemic disproportionately affects the young. Tilman Kuban, who leads the youth arm of German Chancellor Angela Merkel’s party, says they are the “triple losers” of the crisis because it’s costing them in terms of education, social opportunities and future government benefits. A look at unemployment rates across Group of Seven economies shows how severely the crisis has hurt 15-24 year olds.

