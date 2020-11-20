(Bloomberg) -- Young people are the least likely age group to believe that women are as capable at leadership as men, according to a survey that suggests the push for gender equality is struggling.

Just 72% of 18-34 year olds in Group of Seven nations consider both sexes equally suitable in top positions, the poll by Kantar and the Women Political Leaders group shows. That’s compared to 76% of 55-65 year olds. Men were more likely to hold sexist views at every age level.

The difference was most pronounced in France, the U.K. and Germany. In what the report’s authors described as a significant shift in attitudes, younger people are less likely to believe in gender equality in those countries than their older counterparts.

The gap between the views of men and women within the 18-34 age group risks greater tensions and could have lasting implications for workplace participation and the gender pay gap in the future. No group in any country expressed total comfort with a woman as head of government or running a major company.

“Historically, in times of crisis, stereotypes can be seen to endure, and 2020 is no different,” the report said. “We are not seeing leaps forward in the attitudes of our societies.”

