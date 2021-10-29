(Bloomberg) -- Bars across the globe have only just started to be filled again with people after the pandemic restrictions, but fans of Aperol spritz and Negroni have some bad news to come: their favorite drink may become more expensive.

Campari Chief Executive Officer Bob Kunze-Concewitz says the Italian drinks maker must become “more aggressive” on pricing going forward as it’s feeling the heat of higher logistics costs and supply-chain disruptions.

“We have to respond to this because the pressures have really increased,” the CEO said in an interview with Francine Lacqua on Bloomberg Television on Friday. Price increases will be in every region and across brands, although they “will vary, it won’t be one size fits all,” he said.

Campari keeps benefiting from what Kunze-Concewitz calls “revenge conviviality,” as bars and restaurants have been packed since the reopening. It’s also lucky enough to have access to raw materials such as sugar, bottles, packaging materials and alcohol. But that’s where the good news ends, says the CEO.

“There’s tensions on the logistics front, particularly shipping goods across oceans,” he said.

