Your Cable Company Thinks Changing Its Name Will Boost Its Image

(Bloomberg) -- Cable One Inc. is rebranding its service “Sparklight,” joining the parade of cable-TV companies trying to repair the industry’s image problems with catchy new names.

Cable One, a pay-TV and broadband company that operates 21 states, is at least the fourth cable provider to give its service a brand face-lift. Comcast Corp., the market leader, calls its service Xfinity. Charter Communications Inc. markets itself as Spectrum, and Altice US Inc. uses the Optimum brand.

Consumers have a pretty low assessment of the value they get for their money from cable, Consumer Reports said in August. The companies rank in the bottom half of the 25 telecom providers evaluated by the magazine in a survey of 176,000 members. And the industry, which can charge up to $100 a month or more for the most extensive packages, has been losing customers to low-cost providers like Netflix Inc.

Cable One said Tuesday that Sparklight will “better convey who we are and what we stand for -- a company committed to providing our communities with connectivity that enriches their world.”

