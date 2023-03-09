Your Data Has Been Weaponized. But Is That a Bad Thing?

(Bloomberg) -- The threats posed by the digital world to you, your family, companies and nations have been growing for years. As humans increasingly live their lives on the internet, even the tiniest details can be exploited. The conventional wisdom has been that the death of privacy wrought by 21st century technology will leave us more exposed to hackers and other criminals as every day passes.

But maybe that’s not the case after all.

In the third episode of the Bloomberg Originals series The Future With Hannah Fry, the renowned mathematician and author taps the latest in artificial intelligence to figure out if the landscape for our virtual existence will be littered with more landmines, or if a different kind of technological revolution will actually make societies safer.

See previous episodes of The Future With Hannah Fry here.

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.