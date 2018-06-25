(Bloomberg) -- Want to receive this post in your inbox every afternoon? Sign up here.

After months of heated rhetoric and threats, the trade war begun by America finally hit global markets with full force. Stocks retreated, the yield curve flattened, the "fear gauge" resurfaced and the "R" word was on everyone's lips.

Here are today's top stories

Under pressure from U.S. President Donald Trump, China and the EU agreed to defend the multilateral trading system, warning that unilateral actions risk pushing the world into recession.

China President Xi Jinping vowed to match Trump blow for blow in any trade war. But just as in Washington, some in Beijing are starting to wonder whether that country is ready for the fight.

In a loss for Democrats, the U.S. Supreme Court told a panel of judges to reconsider a ruling that would force North Carolina to redraw a congressional voting map that heavily favors Republicans.

The Carbanak gang has stolen $1.2 billion from more than 100 banks in 40 nations. From Bloomberg Businessweek's Heist issue, we go inside a chase that's lasted three-years.

Harley-Davidson plans to to shift some production of its motorcycles out of the U.S. in response to EU tariffs, as Trump's trade war undermines an iconic American manufacturer.

The future of Tesla depends on a tent the size of two football fields, one which Elon Musk calls "pretty sweet" and manufacturing experts deride as, basically, nuts.

What's Joe Weisenthal thinking? The Bloomberg news director is watching one of his favorite indicators this week: gambling revenue growth in Macau. At various times over the last couple of decades, we've seen markets turn at the same time as this indicator.

What you'll need to know tomorrow

The American sedan is dying. There's never been a better time to buy one.

Apple is preparing to introduce upgraded AirPods and over-ear headphones.

In one of the world's richest countries, most single mothers live in poverty.

Uber is depending on its drivers to make its case to stay in business in London.

Startups are waging a war against superbugs to prevent a post-antibiotic world.

Tell your kids: A revival of Toys "R" Us might be in the works.

The first marijuana-based medicine was approved for sale in the U.S.

What you'll want to read tonight

The first thought when you learn that an entirely gold G-Shock watch exists: Why? Then you see it and you understand. In the 21st century, watches aren't really necessary anymore. They're about having fun. This watch is a lot of fun.

