(Bloomberg) -- Want to receive this post in your inbox every afternoon? Sign up here.

U.S. Circuit Judge Brett Kavanaugh is a conservative Washington insider who has been at the center of political and legal controversies for most of his career. If confirmed to the U.S. Supreme Court, he could help restrict gay rights and affirmative action while expanding gun rights and the death penalty.

Here are today's top stories

The White House said it won't meet a court-ordered deadline for reuniting all 102 children under the age of 5 taken from immigrant parents under President Donald Trump's border policy.

From "easy to win" trade wars to the system of setting oil prices, Trump is on a mission to rip up the world order and remake it in what he sees as America’s interest. NATO is next.

After the NATO summit and a trip to the U.K., Trump will meet Russian President Vladimir Putin. “Frankly Putin may be the easiest of them all," Trump said.

There's potentially a job available for every unemployed person in America, so it shouldn't surprise you that a record number of workers are voluntarily quitting to seek a better one.

A small Arkansas bank has quickly become one of America's top construction lenders. But an old banking adage holds that the lender who grows fastest is the lender who someday loses most.

Tesla is going to China. The automaker has reached a preliminary agreement with the Shanghai government to build a factory that will rival the production of its U.S. plant.

What's Joe Weisenthal thinking about? With U.S. stocks flying high again, the Bloomberg news director is wondering if Trump's global trade war really matters for markets. Some days we seem to get volatility after headlines about tariffs, but other days not so much.

What you'll need to know tomorrow

After 18 days trapped in a flooded cave, the entire Thai soccer team has been rescued.

None of the boys were rescued using Elon Musk's "kid-size" submarine. however.

More than 200 flights have been canceled as a typhoon nears Taiwan.

Ronaldo will join Juventus from soccer giant Real Madrid after a $117.3 million deal.

West Texas sand was worthless two years ago. Now it's worth billions of dollars.

Saudi Arabia's expatriate workers are leaving the kingdom in droves.

Warner Bros. wants to save the famous Hollywood sign from the selfie generation.

What you'll want to read tonight

The five best laptops for travelers may surprise you. The MacBook and MacBook Pro are too heavy and the MacBook Air hasn't been updated in awhile. Add it all up and it’s no surprise that Apple-loving airline warriors are being seduced by sleeker, sexier and more powerful laptops that run on (gasp!) Windows and Chrome.

To contact the author of this story: Josh Petri in New York at jpetri4@bloomberg.net

©2018 Bloomberg L.P.