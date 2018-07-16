(Bloomberg) -- Want to receive this post in your inbox every afternoon? Sign up here.

U.S. President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin met in Finland for their much-anticipated summit. The two had much to talk about, from Syria to Ukraine to Russian interference in American elections. There's a lot to keep track of, so we've compiled a guide.

Here are today's top stories

Trump called the special counsel's collusion probe a “disaster," again questioned whether Russia sought to throw the election his way, and suggested he trusts Putin just as much as his own national intelligence director. Putin, meanwhile, said he indeed wanted Trump to win in 2016.

Some Republican lawmakers criticized Trump’s performance at the news conference, calling it "shameful" and "bizarre." Meanwhile, a prominent gun-rights activist was arrested and accused of conspiring to act as an agent of Russia without registering in the U.S.

Brett Kavanaugh was selected at random in 2011 to rule on whether the Affordable Care Act was constitutional. The judge's artful dodge may have saved his Supreme Court nomination.

Asked to name America's biggest foe, Trump cited the EU, days after a contentious meeting with NATO allies. A top European official said the suggestion was "fake news."

Trump has had plenty to say about how drug prices are out of control and how he plans to lower down. Our new price index shows his rhetoric hasn't had a major impact.

Elon Musk, failing to take his own advice, called a British cave explorer a pedophile in a tweet after the man criticized the billionaire’s effort to help rescue 12 boys from a Thai cave last week.

What's Joe Weisenthal thinking about? The Bloomberg news director is measuring human optimism the best way he knows how: looking at the ratio of the S&P 500 to gold. Not surprisingly, the recent peak of this ratio was in early 2000 when the world was wildly optimistic about everything. The bottom was in 2011, when we had passed the acute stage of the crisis. Well, even with all that's going on in the world, we've hit a new post-crisis high in the ratio. Uh-oh.

What you'll need to know tomorrow

FCC Chairman Ajit Pai said Sinclair's plan for TV station sales isn't lawful.

Subaru's big new SUV has been a big hit, and it's bringing in big profits.

Boeing is rewriting the aerospace rulebook as it develops the "797."

Happy Prime Day: Jeff Bezos is the richest person in modern history.

China's economy is slowing in a worrying omen for global growth.

In Caracas, a bottle of whisky costs 16 years of wages.

Supermarkets hold all the cards in the battle over grocery labels.

What you'll want to read tonight

The U.K. has unveiled it’s new fighter jet for the post-Brexit world. Nicknamed the Tempest, the plane could end up competing with a model being developed by France and Germany, potentially ending decades of cross-channel warplane cooperation.

To contact the author of this story: Josh Petri in New York at jpetri4@bloomberg.net

©2018 Bloomberg L.P.