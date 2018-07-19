(Bloomberg) -- Want to receive this post in your inbox every afternoon? Sign up here.

There's a tradition that U.S. presidents don't interfere with the business of the Federal Reserve. Well, Donald Trump had no such compunction Thursday when he shattered yet another taboo by criticizing rate hikes. Now some worry the Fed's future moves will be viewed through a political prism.

Stocks fell and the dollar was whipsawed as Wall Street didn't quite know what to think about Trump's intrusion into the Fed's patch.

America's growing trade war and the resurgent dollar are beginning to affect the global supply chain as commodities approach correction territory. The contagion is beginning to spread.

A small and stealthy group of engineers inside Google has been working for more than two years on software that they hope will eventually replace Android. They call the project Fuchsia.

While details of Trump's controversial summit with Vladimir Putin have been scarce, the Russian president is spreading news of alleged deals struck regarding his military incursion in Ukraine.

It's possible more light will be shed on the summit's topics when Putin comes to Washington. Despite Russian interference in the 2016 U.S. election, Trump invited him to visit.

Trump's unprecedented offer to allow Russians to observe the interrogation of a former U.S. ambassador was too much for the Republican-controlled Senate, which condemned the idea.

What's Joe Weisenthal thinking about? The Bloomberg news director notes that gold is at its lowest level in more than a year. But what's even worse is that bullion has become boring.

Ever wonder why, in the age of Amazon, Best Buy isn't dead yet? This is why.

Oil industry service companies are looking abroad to pad their bottom lines.

Jurors may get a real sense of indicted Trump campaign official Paul Manafort's wealth.

The world’s largest passenger jet is finally getting a second life.

Why Trump's assault on international trade will take a long time to repair.

Relief may be on the way for those seeking an affordable home on the west coast.

For the ultra-wealthy, the recession never happened. This is the story of the one percent.

Investing in fine wine is more lucrative than ever. Buying rare vintages is like getting in on a startup: You need 10 years of runway to see significant returns. But unlike a startup, wine is getting a lot safer these days.

