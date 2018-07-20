(Bloomberg) -- Want to receive this post in your inbox every afternoon? Sign up here.

No economic policy tradition is sacred in U.S. President Donald Trump's pursuit of faster growth and lower trade deficits. In a flurry of tweets on Friday, Trump accused China and Europe of currency manipulation and doubled down on his criticism of the Federal Reserve.

Here are today's top stories

Trump said rising interest rates are undermining America’s “competitive edge,” taking a fresh jab at the Fed. He also said he's ready to impose tariffs on all Chinese imports.

The president has made it clear he's not happy that the Fed is raising rates. But there's not much he can do about it.

The currency war has arrived as the U.S. and China open up a new front in their increasingly acrimonious game of brinkmanship. The repercussions could threaten the global financial order.

Russian officials are hoping for rapprochement with the U.S. But they’re not taking any chances. A U.S. Treasury report appears to show Russia liquidating dollar assets at a record pace.

Michael Cohen secretly recorded Trump discussing payments to a former Playboy model who said she had an affair with him, the New York Times reported.

Editors at top women’s magazines are ramping up coverage of sexual harassment, reproductive rights and politics to reach more digital readers. There’s a lot of money to be made there, too.

What's Luke Kawa thinking about? The Bloomberg markets reporter is examining an inversion of the Treasury curve. For economic optimists undeterred by the prospect of curve inversion or Fed easing, there's no need to say, "it's different this time." Instead, say, “it’ll be just like the 90s.”

What you'll need to know tomorrow

Nike says its World Cup bet is beginning to pay off.

U.S. lawmakers will allow Trump’s deal with China’s ZTE to remain in place.

Shark Week turns 30 this weekend and enters its prime earning years.

Where the super-rich go to buy their second—or a third or fourth—passport.

Climate change is disrupting the planet's seasons.

In New York City, even the cheapest homes are hurting for buyers.

The Republican Party will host its 2020 convention in Charlotte, North Carolina.

What you'll want to read tonight

Road Scholars is not your typical garage. It works almost exclusively on modern and vintage model Porsches and returns them to precise historical authenticity. The goal is not to make a classic car perfect but to remake it exactly as it was, whenever that was, down to the imperfections.

