The U.S. economy grew by 4.1 percent in the second quarter, the fastest since 2014. But all is not well as the global trade war claims victims, wages remain stagnant, the housing market teeters, and some worry a recession may be on the horizon.

Twitter’s effort to crush fake accounts in the wake of Russian interference with the 2016 U.S. election isn't going over well with Wall Street, which punished the company for slow user growth.

Richard Branson isn’t conceding space supremacy to Elon Musk or Jeff Bezos, as Virgin Galactic bounces back from a 2014 disaster with new promises of commercial space travel.

Nasdaq thinks it can help get cryptocurrency on the path to legitimacy despite the funny money's history of shady transactions and fraud.

Wall Street took a chunk out of big oil, slamming Exxon Mobil and Chevron for failing to fully capitalize on rising oil prices.

Whole Foods used to provide a window into the burgeoning market of organic food and how upscale Americans eat and shop. But Amazon swallowed the grocer, and all is now veiled.

U.S. President Donald Trump allegedly had relationships with three more women who were paid "hush money," including one who says he got her pregnant, the lawyer for Stormy Daniels claims.

What’s Luke Kawa thinking about? The Bloomberg markets reporter is looking backwards, reflecting on how Friday's numbers also include revisions to earlier data that may change the way we look at economic performance in recent years.

Trump denied a report that he had advance knowledge of a secret meeting with Russians.

But the White House says he is open to visiting Moscow if invited.

Iranians aren't as worried about Trump's threats as they are about their economy.

This former Google engineer is now one of the richest people in China.

Bitcoin fell below $8,000 after the SEC rejected a Winklevoss ETF.

Elon Musk has a new, formidable enemy among the Tesla shorts.

Flaws in a jet engine that killed a Southwest passenger have been found at other carriers.

Why do space movies still rule the American movie theater? Films about galaxies far, far away have been big moneymakers in recent years, thanks in part to the third phase of the Star Wars franchise. This wasn't always the case—here's what changed.

