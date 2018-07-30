(Bloomberg) -- Want to receive this post in your inbox every afternoon? Sign up here.

They sip designer lattes and chat about tech, Formula One and money. At lunch, they taste-test chilled rosé. Recently, 52 heirs to huge fortunes luxuriated in the sleek splendor of the Four Seasons. You could call it Camp Rich. And no, you're not invited.

Here are today’s top stories

Six years before he was nominated to the Supreme Court, Judge Brett Kavanaugh sided with Trump Entertainment Resorts’ successful effort to thwart a union drive at one of its casinos.

Though CBS Chief Executive Les Moonves isn’t going anywhere just yet, corporate boards have become less afraid to say when an executive was fired—and why.

Malaysia Airlines Flight 370, missing since 2014, was probably steered off course deliberately and flown to the southern Indian Ocean, Malaysian officials said. Some 239 people were on board.

Ever wonder what it's like to be the head of the U.K.'s central bank as the country negotiates a traumatic exit from the European Union? Mark Carney can tell you.

Supermarket chain Kroger is considering widening a proposed ban on Visa credit cards in an escalating fight over swipe fees.

Bad news for bankers out of Sweden. The only bank that managed to cut costs there last quarter was the one making automation a priority over human employees.

What’s Joe Weisenthal thinking about? The Bloomberg news director is thinking of so-called bond vigilantes, and how there may be call for “stock vigilantes,” or maybe even “bean vigilantes.”

What you’ll need to know tomorrow

Robert Mueller’s investigation is driving President Donald Trump to tweet furiously.

It could be related to the criminal trial of his former campaign manager, which starts Tuesday.

Get a good look into the spectacular collapse of a private equity titan.

Here's the trader who made a massive short bet against Nintendo.

There’s now a $500 billion market the world never thought it would see.

The fastest growing major economy is showing signs of a recovery in animal spirits.

WeWork is renovating a UBS office in its biggest design deal yet.

What you’ll want to read tonight

Seasonal food is fading away as winter food appears on menus all summer long. Not so with coffee, as companies now contemplate seasonal beans. Not just flavors like the dreaded Pumpkin Spice Latte—we mean the actual beans.

To contact the author of this story: David Rovella in New York at drovella@bloomberg.net

©2018 Bloomberg L.P.