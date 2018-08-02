(Bloomberg) -- Want to receive this post in your inbox every afternoon? Sign up here.

Apple finally did it. Already the most valuable company in modern history, it just crossed an almost inconceivable milestone: a $1 trillion market cap. (If you're having trouble conceiving of it, here's a guide to other things worth that ungodly sum.) From the Macintosh to the AirPods, here's how it got there.

Here are today's top stories

Turkish markets are plunging deeper into the wild after the U.S. imposed unprecedented sanctions this week. Policymakers were already struggling to contain inflation and the sliding lira.

Russia is "a keyboard click away" from mounting a more serious attack on the upcoming U.S. midterm elections than it did during the 2016 campaign, according to Director of National Intelligence Dan Coats. A bipartisan group of senators on Thursday introduced legislation to impose new sanctions on Russia for that interference.

China said it was ready to retaliate against the latest threat by the U.S. to raise tariffs on its goods. The Trump administration said this week that it’s considering increasing the proposed tariff on $200 billion in Chinese imports to 25 percent from 10 percent.

Ivanka Trump said Thursday the family separation policy pursued by her father’s administration was a “low point.” Hundreds of children remain separated from their parents.

Google staff awoke on Wednesday to surprising news: Their company is working on a search app tailored, and censored, for China. The project sparked a furious internal debate.

The White House proposed on Thursday to suspend required increases in vehicle fuel economy after 2020 and unwind California’s authority to limit tailpipe greenhouse gas emissions in the state. Governor Jerry Brown announced the state would "fight this stupidity."

What's Joe Weisenthal thinking about? The Bloomberg news director is looking forward the Bank of England's monetary policy decision. It's not a sure thing, but a hike seems to be in the cards, according to this Bloomberg preview. One thing that stands out is that the economy isn't going all that great, and thanks to Brexit, there's considerable uncertainty.

What you'll need to know tomorrow

Stephanie Cohen is the youngest banker to join Goldman's management committee.

The SEC is boosting its scrutiny of brokerages that deal in cryptocurrencies.

Michael Avenatti says talks with Trump's fixer, Michael Cohen, have broken off.

This is how you make a perfume smell expensive.

American men have never been this much more confident than American women.

Keeping Mark Zuckerberg safe now costs Facebook an extra $10 million a year.

We'll all be eating bugs sooner than you think.

What you'll want to read tonight

Tesla has for years turned heads with its tendency to burn through cash at rates reminiscent of Model S sedans in “Ludicrous Mode.” That era still isn’t over, but Musk has pulled several levers lately to more credibly claim that its days are numbered. He's also starting to act like a real CEO.

