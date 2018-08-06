(Bloomberg) -- Want to receive this post in your inbox every afternoon? Sign up here.

Golf, crypto and investing. Is there any better way for a Master of the Universe to spend the high season out in the Hamptons? Gary Cohn—the former president of Goldman Sachs and departed economic adviser to President Donald Trump—doesn't think so.

Here are today's top stories

Saudi Arabia has curbed ties with two members of the Group of Seven as Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman throws his weight around. First it was Germany. Now it's Canada's turn.

JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon is warning that Wall Street should be prepared to face a benchmark 10-year bond yield at 5 percent or higher.

After a weekend of White House bluster, China responded by saying it's ready to endure the economic fallout of Trump's global trade war.

But the threat of more tit-for-tat tariffs may take its toll in other ways, namely imperiling President Xi Jinping’s environmental goals.

How can sunny, windy weather and the clean green power it provides be a nightmare for utilities which provide electricity to Americans? This is how.

The billionaire scion of a family that made a fortune with Wrigley chewing gum is moving into the business of medical marijuana.

What's Sid Verma thinking about? The cross-asset reporter said the timing of Dimon's comments is curious, given that U.S. output is already reaching a putative cycle high.

What you'll need to know tomorrow

Trump is going after Iran again, this time by restoring sanctions.

PepisCo's Indra Nooyi is stepping down, reducing by one the number of female CEOs.

Britain is all-Brexit-all-the-time while the working poor are all but forgotten.

Goldman Sachs may soon offer a boost to funds betting on cryptocurrencies.

Why be just another billionaire with a yacht when you can own a fleet of cruise ships?

Apple has a plan to keep from losing the fastest-growing smartphone market.

Sotheby's missed out on a billionaire's $157 million sale of this expensive work of art.

What you'll want to read tonight

Global warming has been good for Champagne, with temperatures that ensure grapes ripen every year. But spring frosts are more potent because buds appear earlier, and warmer nights encourage new pests and diseases. And as climate change accelerates, the future of bubbly may be in doubt.

