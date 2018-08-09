(Bloomberg) -- Want to receive this post in your inbox every afternoon? Sign up here.

Saudi Arabia has been asserting itself on the world stage of late. But in Riyadh, officials are scrambling to stem rising unemployment, which threatens to shrink support for Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman as he tries to wean the kingdom off of its deep reliance on fossil fuels.

Here are today’s top stories

When it comes to oil, America has become too big to ignore. China quietly illustrated this by removing U.S. crude from its list of targeted goods in the ongoing global trade war.

U.S. Vice President Mike Pence announced that President Donald Trump will ask Congress for $8 billion over five years to establish the U.S. Space Force as a sixth branch of the military.

Tesla shares fell back to earth as questions multiplied over Elon Musk's tweet earlier this week about taking the electric carmaker private.

The ruble dropped after the U.S. announced new sanctions over Russia's alleged use of a chemical weapon in an attempt to kill a former spy in the U.K. Moscow threatened retaliation.

Times are tough at Deutsche Bank. Cost-cutting has forced investment bankers to endure traveling in coach class on trains and forgoing daily fruit bowls.

Hockey night in Seattle may be in trouble thanks to Trump's trade war. The cost of rebuilding the KeyArena, which will host an expansion National Hockey League team, is climbing.

What’s Luke Kawa thinking about? The Bloomberg markets reporter says the trade war is having little effect on U.S. risk assets, but China's tech heavyweights can't get off the mat.

What you’ll need to know tomorrow

Welcome to lifestyles of the rich and shameless in Singapore.

Rockets fired by Palestinians drew air strikes from Israel.

Sanctions are pushing Iran's economy into crisis mode.

“The Dude” bets $100 million on Turkish stocks while everyone else seeks safety.

The Kansas Republican primary got even closer after a mistake was discovered.

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo took a chunk out of Trump over a capital gains tax cut.

Rents are falling in Brooklyn's once-hip Williamsburg as asubway shutdown looms.

What you’ll want to read tonight

The hamburger of the future is here, but will you eat it? Despite a love of red meat, more Americans are turning to plant-based imitators with a mixed record of tasting anything like flesh. But now there’s a burger made out of the same components that go into real beef, though it’s cultured in the lab. Can you get past the “ick” factor?

