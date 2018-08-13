(Bloomberg) -- Want to receive this post in your inbox every afternoon? Sign up here.

Turkey's market carnage rippled across the globe Monday as the country's central bank took its first defensive measures to boost investor confidence and stem the lira's slide. The effects were felt as far away as Argentina, which moved to stabilize its own currency.

Here are today's top stories

Elon Musk said a show of interest from Saudi Arabia's sovereign wealth fund gave him the confidence to drop the bombshell that he was considering taking Tesla private.

U.S. President Donald Trump lashed out at a former aide after she released a recording of a call with Trump in which he appeared not to know she’d been fired the day before.

Jared Kushner's ties to a think tank urging detente with Russia and struggling for influence in Washington go back to a 2016 lunch meeting with Henry Kissinger.

Tom Steyer plans to spend an additional $10 million on helping Democrats take control of the House. His plan? Turn out voters motivated by the idea of impeaching Trump.

Some of the latest battery technologies may become obsolete before reaching the market because of the pace of advances. The green revolution will have casualties.

Quanergy, a lidar manufacturer, was one of the autonomous vehicle industry's first unicorns. But its autonomous car business hasn’t developed the way it thought it would.

What's Joe Weisenthal thinking about? The Bloomberg news director is reflecting on the last financial crisis, inspired by a new book by Columbia professor Adam Tooze. Most interestingly, Tooze notes that policy makers scrambled to prop up the existing system (especially in the U.S.), rather than using it as an opportunity to build something new. Perhaps next time will be different.

What you'll need to know tomorrow

The FBI fired an agent who sent anti-Trump texts.

A California utility company has already blamed climate change for the state's wildfires.

Silicon Valley's elite are sitting on $60 billion in untapped wealth.

You don't need a key or any special passcode to start a plane and fly away.

The financial crisis cost every American $70,000, according to a new Fed study.

Netflix CFO David Wells plans to step down after eight years on the job.

Sony's new super-fast mirrorless cameras are an existential threat to Nikon and Canon.

What you'll want to read tonight

The Nissan GT-R turns 10 years old this summer and is pretty much the same car it was a decade ago. It's still brutish, heavy, petrol-powered and starts with a key that looks like it would start any sedan found in a budget rental lot. The stasis is intentional. Why change Godzilla if it's already perfect?

