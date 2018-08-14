(Bloomberg) -- Want to receive this post in your inbox every afternoon? Sign up here.

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan of Turkey vowed to boycott iPhones as the Trump administration continued its demand that he release an evangelical pastor. Instead of Apple's flagship phone, Erdogan suggested Turks buy from rival Samsung, or local competitor Venus Vestel.

Here are today's top stories

Top Trump campaign officials appeared to discuss how to "spin" the possible release of a video featuring then-candidate Donald Trump using a racial slur.

The U.S. president, meanwhile, continued heaping insults on a African American former aide who released an unflattering audio tape of him, and praising his chief of staff for firing her.

Elon Musk has always hated the fossil-fuel industry. His stated mission for Tesla is to hasten its demise. But now, in his bid to take the company private, he is courting billions of oil dollars.

NASA introduced the U.S. astronauts who will fly to the International Space Station. Now comes the hard part. Meanwhile, Bloomberg Businessweek reports how the space agency is testing hardware to fend off GPS hackers.

Paul Manafort turned to Jared Kushner for help in an attempt to secure a Trump administration job for a Chicago banker at the center of Manafort’s fraud trial, which is about to wrap up.

Whitney Tilson made millions by betting against Lehman Brothers before it collapsed. But he's still frustrated by the $170,000 in a Goldman account he can't get his hands on.

What's Joe Weisenthal thinking about? The Bloomberg news director is sharing his theory of gold and panics, which explains why the metal is a good thing to dump when things get stressful.

What you'll need to know tomorrow

Wall Street would like Ford to cut its famously generous dividends. Ford would rather not.

Groups of masked youths set more than 80 cars ablaze across southwestern Sweden.

More than 30 people have been reported dead after a bridge collapse in Genoa, Italy.

Enter the secret room where Beyoncé and Lady Gaga get dressed.

Junk bond star Henry Chyung allegedly bullied and intimidated colleagues.

Bitcoin retreated as this month’s sell-off in cryptocurrencies showed few signs of letting up.

Sometimes a $250,000 safe with a built-in humidor is a steal.

What you'll want to read tonight

While the fish market, meatpacking district, and even the diamond and garment districts are all gone, going, or reduced to tiny versions of their former selves, the flower district remains, anchoring the multibillion-dollar U.S. floral industry. But the one-block stretch in Chelsea is being overrun by a much more powerful New York industry: real estate.

