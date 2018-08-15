(Bloomberg) -- Want to receive this post in your inbox every afternoon? Sign up here.

Your name is all over the internet, linking your digital activity to your everyday life in ways that were once unthinkable. Elaine Ou examines this conundrum in Bloomberg Opinion, writing that "as more activity is linked to our real names, the stakes seem excessively high."

Here are today's top stories

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has found a benefactor to help pull Turkey from the brink of a financial crisis as Qatar promises to invest $15 billion.

Virtually all of Tyson’s revenue comes from animal slaughter and processing, Bloomberg Businessweek reports. Now, its new CEO is pouring money into animal-free alternatives.

Tesla shares fell after a report that the SEC subpoenaed the electric-car maker over Elon Musk's claim to have “funding secured” for a deal to take the company private.

Musk does appear to have Goldman Sachs Group secured, though. The firm said it was acting as a financial adviser "in connection with a matter that is fundamental" to Tesla, which has been in talks with Saudi Arabia's sovereign wealth fund.

The line between shopping and entertainment is rapidly blurring. Places with such names as the Museum of Ice Cream, Rosé Mansion and Candytopia may be the future of retail.

Constellation Brands, which for seven decades has made its money from beer, wine and whiskey, will spend $3.8 billion to boost its stake in Canadian marijuana grower Canopy Growth.

What's Joe Weisenthal thinking about? The Bloomberg news director is praising his colleague, Lorcan Roche Kelly. He's an expert on the mechanics of the European Central Bank, with an uncanny ability to explain complicated topics in clear English. On that note, you should really watch this video where Lorcan explains how Target2 balances develop using six pint glasses.

What you'll need to know tomorrow

These are the highest-paying jobs in the U.S. right now.

And these are the best frequent-flyer programs.

The traditional pension plan is getting new life as a tax dodge for wealthy business owners.

New Zealand will ban foreigners from buying residential property.

There's now a way to buy Bitcoin without actually buying Bitcoin.

The White House announced it's revoking John Brennan's security clearance.

The E.U. said it won't engage in "finger pointing" in the wake of an Italian bridge collapse.

What you'll want to read tonight

For years, Harvey Levin has arbitrated fame in American life. Though TMZ's website traffic and cable views have dipped recently, Bloomberg Businessweek reports that access to entertainers and favors doled out on their behalf can be its own form of currency—even more so if there's a chance a celebrity could someday be a U.S. president.

To contact the author of this story: Josh Petri in New York at jpetri4@bloomberg.net

