Walmart reported its best sales in more than a decade, fueled by growth in its grocery business. The results send a clear message to its rival, Amazon, writes Sarah Halzack in Bloomberg Opinion. Walmart is still in its prime, and ready to do battle over the future of retail. —Josh Petri

Here are today's top stories

It's a fixture of President Donald Trump's speeches: He claims an unidentified CEO of an unidentified company supports him on issues from prison reform to immigration to trade. But in some cases, Trump's accounts are rebutted by those he seems to describe. And key details change when he repeats the stories.

Europe has great universities and more than twice the population of America, yet it continues to be consumer tech's underachiever, Bloomberg Businessweek reports.

U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said more U.S. sanctions are ready if Turkey refuses to release an American pastor whom the Trump administration contends is illegally detained.

Arnaud Vagner took $10 billion off the value of one of the world's biggest commodity trading houses with a series of anonymous reports. Why? "Bad companies have to die," he said.

Manufactured homes—which have been getting fancier—are poised for a comeback. Shipments are on the rise and a few businesses are poised to dominate the market.

Aretha Franklin, the former gospel singer who went on to reign over the music industry as the Queen of Soul with hit songs such as “Respect,” has died. She was 76.

What's Joe Weisenthal thinking about? The Bloomberg news director is watching two interesting economic data points. One shows productivity rising at the fastest pace since 2015. The other shows restaurant spending in the U.S. is growing at the fastest pace on record. It's worth wondering whether, a decade after the Great Recession, these numbers are a sign Americans are finally feeling some durable measure of economic security.

What you'll need to know tomorrow

Trump's daughter-in-law offered a fired White House aide $15,000 a month for her "silence."

Amazon is in the running to acquire the cinema chain Landmark Theaters.

A 2002 BMW sedan is coming to auction for twice its original cost. We're confused too.

Trump called for a federal lawsuit against opioid makers.

After a furor over its high price, EpiPen will get a generic rival.

Banks are mining purchase data to entice customers to buy more things with their plastic.

More than $1 billion will be spent on weddings in the U.S. this weekend.

What you'll want to read tonight

Gurinder Singh Dhillon says he has more than 4 million followers. Many revere him as a God. But in the secular world of money, he is a very human figure, one tied to a massive Indian business collapse. Bloomberg Businessweek reports how a financial and health-care empire owned by two men he took under his wing, Malvinder and Shivinder Singh, unraveled in dramatic fashion.

