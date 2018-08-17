(Bloomberg) -- Want to receive this post in your inbox every afternoon? Sign up here.

Inside China's government, think tanks, universities and state-run media, there's a debate underway about what many see as the true motive for U.S. President Donald Trump’s trade war: A grand strategy to thwart the nation’s rise. China is bracing for a new Cold War.

Here are today's top stories

Trump brought a long-simmering debate on Wall Street to the surface when he prodded regulators to look into scaling back how often publicly traded companies report financial results.

Tesla shares plunged after Elon Musk said no one reviewed his tweet about the plan to take the company private before he posted it. Here's a timeline of the saga.

In Germany—the birthplace of the modern automobile—carmakers are anticipating the day when people stop owning vehicles and sales plateau before making a swift descent.

Amazon is developing a new device that records live TV, working around cable providers and encroaching on TiVo’s market. The device is known inside the company as "Frank."

A Turkish appeals court refused to release American pastor Andrew Brunson, raising the prospect of further U.S. sanctions targeting President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s government.

A casual visitor to the British seaside town of Bournemouth would have trouble discerning signs of a Brexit-induced slowdown. But local executives and government officials told Bloomberg Businessweek that delayed investments, labor shortages and budget cuts are taking a toll.

What's Dani Burger thinking about? The Bloomberg markets reporter explains why Musk's decision to take Tesla private isn't out of the ordinary. Thanks to ultra-low interest rates and private equity's financing power, companies have a much easier route to avoid the public scrutiny.

What you'll need to know tomorrow

Asset managers want some of the $1.5 trillion in corporate cash returning to America.

Louisiana is using the bond market to punish opponents of assault rifles and bump stocks.

The Navy's troubled $11 billion aircraft carrier will cost more than promised.

This tiny Canadian peninsula wants to be the next Burgundy.

Extravagant funerals have become the last rite of passage for the wealthy.

Thinking about buying or renting near New York City? Consider the tax costs.

This is your Bloomberg style update: Bolo ties are officially a thing.

What you'll want to read tonight

The European Union has ordered members to open all commercial train services to competition by 2020—a move that's likely to have dramatic consequences, Bloomberg Businessweek reports. Lower fares could attract millions of new passengers, but they could also force legacy rail operators to slash prices and start sticking passengers with fees.

To contact the author of this story: Josh Petri in New York at jpetri4@bloomberg.net

©2018 Bloomberg L.P.