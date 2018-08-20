(Bloomberg) -- Want to receive this post in your inbox every afternoon? Sign up here.

Championed by Dwight Eisenhower, the interstate highway system was seen as central to economic growth, a great way to get cars (and tanks) from place to place, and even good for evacuating cities in the event of a Soviet nuclear attack. Next month, the network will finally be complete as a gap in I-95 is filled. And it only took six decades.

Here are today’s top stories

Beijing residents have been breathing some of the cleanest air in a decade as they begin to reap the benefits of China’s anti-smog push.

Venezuela carried out one of the greatest currency devaluations in history this weekend, with a 95 percent plunge that will force a beleaguered population to stomach even more pain.

Rate discounts for Amazon are pushing up utility costs for everyone else, Bloomberg Businessweek reports.

PepsiCo agreed to buy fizzy-drinks dispenser SodaStream for $3.2 billion, sending the sugary soda peddler into the homes of health-conscious consumers.

Despite a certain cable channel's pronouncement that Denmark is some sort of socialist dystopia, the Nordic country is looking to build even more hotels to accommodate a flood of tourists.

This giant in fixed-income markets is warning that there's pain coming for traders building up speculative short positions in Treasuries.

What's Joe Weisenthal thinking about? The Bloomberg news director is waiting for Fed Chairman Jerome Powell's speech at the annual policy symposium in Jackson Hole Friday, which is sure to be picked apart as President Donald Trump and others remain wary of rate hikes.

What you’ll need to know tomorrow

U.S. stocks rose as investors held onto hopes for an easing of Trump's global trade war.

Trump complained to Republican donors about Powell and Fed rate hikes.

Tesla faces some skeptical investors who question Elon Musk's plan to go private.

And he has a rival electric carmaker looking to get funding from Saudi Arabia, too.

Millennials are about to be surpassed by Generation Z.

Apple is planning a new, low-cost MacBook.

What do China, reverse-mortgages and Tom Selleck have in common? You're welcome.

What you’ll want to read tonight

Bloomberg Businessweek has your highbrow guide to Fall. The world’s museums, concert halls, and theaters might traffic in old material, but that doesn’t mean they can’t give it a new twist. So-called high culture is being infused with youth, novelty and spectacle. Summer’s almost over, but these performances, exhibitions, and events should more than compensate for any cold-weather blues.

