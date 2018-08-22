(Bloomberg) -- Want to receive this post in your inbox every afternoon? Sign up here.

It’s the big question. If everything is going so well, why aren’t wages rising? Is the old model broken? Or is something else at work? Bloomberg Businessweek talked to U.S. employers, asking how they’re handling the disconnect. Their answers may surprise you.

Here are today’s top stories

President Donald Trump said the conviction of two former associates Tuesday didn't involve collusion with Russia. That may be, but one of them, Michael Cohen, is ready to sing about “conspiracy to collude and corrupt the American democracy system in the 2016 election.”

Trump didn’t consult his current lawyer about hush-money paid to women who said they had extramarital affairs with the president.

Meanwhile, someone is trying to follow Russia's example from 2016 and hack into the Democratic National Committee. The DNC said it told the FBI and repelled the assault.

Why does the U.S. military have so many different uniforms? Rivalry, utility and inertia are a few of the answers. Now the Pentagon wants a more unified look for some of the services.

JPMorgan is cutting 100 workers across its global asset-management division following a review of its business.

Some American CEOs are paid hundreds of times (or more) what their lowly workers make, but it's the gender pay gap that seems to be drawing all the rage, Bloomberg Businessweek reports.

Priced out of health insurance, desperate Americans have been forced to jury-rig their own safety nets with patchwork plans.

What’s Joe Weisenthal thinking about? The Bloomberg news director is rolling out some Keynes, noting that his famous theory of “animal spirits” as market driver could be what's behind the continued expansion.

What you’ll need to know tomorrow

The Fed is ready to hike rates again if the economy stays on track.

Saudi Aramco is putting its troubled IPO plans on hold.

A Chevy Camaro doesn’t cost $119,000 in China no matter what Trump says.

The SEC may have bitten off more than it can chew when it targeted Elon Musk.

Electric trucks have a long way to go to unseat diesels.

Canopy Growth wants to be the Google of pot.

Fortnite and Netflix rumble with Apple and Google over the dreaded app tax.

What you’ll want to read tonight

M&M’s, potato chips, Oreos, soda—those are the sorts of things one would expect to come out of a vending machine. Newer innovations such as the cupcake ATM or the salad-stocked Farmer’s Fridge might appeal to some as well. But raw steaks? That may require a few rolls of quarters.

To contact the author of this story: David Rovella in New York at drovella@bloomberg.net

©2018 Bloomberg L.P.