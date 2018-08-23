(Bloomberg) -- Want to receive this post in your inbox every afternoon? Sign up here.

Firing the attorney general, tariffs on Chinese goods, South Africa's land debate—if anyone thought the latest White House broadsides would distract from the maelstrom circling President Donald Trump, they would be mistaken. Even he seemed to concede what the big story is, predicting that his impeachment would crash the stock market.

Undaunted by the week's legal news, some Senate Republicans are smoothing Trump's path to terminating Jeff Sessions, a potential prelude to firing Special Counsel Robert Mueller and cutting short the Russia collusion investigation.

When Trump did talk about the conviction of his former campaign manager, Paul Manafort, and personal lawyer, Michael Cohen, he suggested plea deals (like the one given Cohen), a common tactic used to gain the cooperation of low-level criminals, should be outlawed.

Trump, anti-labor groups and even the U.S. Supreme Court have all dealt blows to unions in the past two years. Now Silicon Valley is getting in some punches, Bloomberg Businessweek reports.

Over at the IRS, the Trump administration told Democratic-leaning states with high property taxes that attempts to escape the Republican tax overhaul's lower deduction thresholds won't fly.

Nature Valley bars will no longer bear the “Made with 100% Natural Whole Grain Oats” label after General Mills settled a lawsuit by consumer groups alleging the snack has traces of pesticide.

There’s high demand for artificial intelligence and machine learning workers all across America, but the biggest number of jobs aren't in Silicon Valley. They're here.

What's Joe Weisenthal thinking about? The Bloomberg news director is thinking about pot. Specifically, how the latest mania on Wall Street is the emerging market of marijuana.

The CEOs of Apple and JPMorgan say U.S. immigration policy is damaging the economy.

Elon Musk has Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley on his side.

United Airlines lost its bid to block a union drive for its food service workers.

Harley Davidson must start targeting millennials, Bloomberg Businessweek reports.

The father of Super Mario warns his industry to stop nickel-and-diming gamers.

Will the Democrats in Congress raise taxes if they win control of the House?

Eritrea is considering building a port on the Red Sea as investors return.

Infiniti’s prototype 10 is the rocketeer of electric cars. Aesthetically, it’s 60 percent Star Wars, 40 percent soapbox derby. The luxury automaker Infiniti pulled the cover off a futuristic concept car at the Pebble Beach Concours d’Elegance, the Super Bowl of classic-car shows. Dubbed “Prototype 10,” the sinuous, all-electric machine “represents a physical manifestation” of the brand’s sporty, battery-driven future.

