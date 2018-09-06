(Bloomberg) -- Want to receive this post in your inbox every afternoon? Sign up here.

U.S. Senator Cory Booker stole the show during Supreme Court confirmation hearings when he threatened to disclose emails labeled confidential by the Republican-run Judiciary Committee. In them, nominee Brett Kavanaugh criticized an affirmative action program as a "naked racial set-aside." Booker, who cast his ultimatum as "civil disobedience," was warned by Republicans he could face discipline. The New Jersey Democrat's answer? "Bring it." Chairman Chuck Grassley blinked, and released the emails.

Here are today's top stories

The White House is reeling from a one-two punch of revelations casting doubt on the loyalty of U.S. President Donald Trump's closest advisers. We're tracking all the officials who have denied writing the anonymous New York Times op-ed while covering the expanding crisis.

On Capitol Hill, Trump's fellow Republicans are bracing for a potential Democratic wave that could break their grip on the House and embroil the White House in multiple investigations.

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un signaled he wanted to “achieve denuclearization” during Trump’s first term. Meanwhile, the U.S. charged a North Korean in the 2014 hack of Sony.

A dispute over payments for music videos, simmering for months, threatens to blow up relationships that have helped the record industry and Spotify soar.

All is not going as planned in Trump's global trade war. Signs are emerging that tariffs are beginning to impact economic growth, both globally and inside America as well.

If you think that Bitcoin has hit bottom after the latest round of violent price drops, think again. Technical indicators suggest there’s worse to come.

What's Joe Weisenthal thinking about? The Bloomberg news director is looking forward to tomorrow's jobs report. The evidence is becoming overwhelming that U.S. consumers are shifting into a higher gear of optimism and spending. Tomorrow should tell us if everything is on track.

What you'll need to know tomorrow

These are the cities with the most ultra-rich people.

Expats would rather live in Bahrain than the U.S.

Nike is reaping millions of dollars in value from its ad campaign featuring Colin Kaepernick.

A Delta jet landed safely after an engine failure sent parts flying.

The next salvo of the trade war will hit U.S. shoppers harder than those in China.

Would you pay $90 for a video cooking lesson from Gordon Ramsey?

A short seller is suing Elon Musk and Tesla for allegedly inflating the company's stock price.

What you'll want to read tonight

Brazilian farmer Ruthardo Grun said he was terrorized by armed thugs who shot at him, burned down his shack and chased him from land he was preparing to farm. That was 14 years ago. Little did he know that his battle to get his property back would pit him against a company controlled by the world’s richest school: Harvard University. Bloomberg Businessweek tells the story.

