(Bloomberg) -- Ten years ago this week, the demise of Lehman Brothers triggered the worst financial crisis since the Great Depression. Two months later, a new president got the job of fixing it. While Barack Obama's policies arguably helped drag the world back from the brink, setting the stage for an unprecedented (and uneven) economic boom, there are signs a new crisis may be on the horizon. When the next recession comes, how prepared will we be?

Here are today's top stories

There you go again, a president once said. The current one claimed GDP growth outpaced unemployment for the first time in more than 100 years. We checked, and it turns out the assertion isn't true, a fact one of Donald Trump's aides later conceded. There was an extra zero, he said.The market forecast according to Goldman Sachs is cloudy with a chance of bears. The bank's index, based on equity valuations, growth momentum, unemployment, inflation and the yield curve, hasn't looked this bad in 50 years.

There are seven emerging economies at risk of an exchange-rate crisis, according to a new analysis by Nomura Holdings. Here they are.

School has started, and for some parents the question of what junior should do with the rest of their life is top-of-mind again. Is there an industry that pays well, doesn't require multiple degrees, avoids crushing debt and has lots of openings? As a matter of fact, there is. It's getting ugly for crypto. The funny money's bear market hit a fresh 10-month low as bitcoin’s biggest rival tumbled and regulators suspended trading in two securities linked to digital assets.As U.S. election officials struggle to harden defenses against potential attack and social media giants accelerate their war on bots, there's a new enemy coming that will make separating fact from fiction much more difficult: deep fake videos.

What's Joe Weisenthal thinking about? The Bloomberg news director is concerned about the different ways companies fudge their numbers to fool investors. Here are some red flags.

What you’ll need to know tomorrow

As Jack Ma leaves, take a look at Alibaba's long road to becoming Asia's most valuable firm.

The rupee is one of Asia's worst performing currencies this year.

Look to the east for solar, Bloomberg Businessweek says.

Turkey warns of a "lake of blood" as Syria's Assad and Russia prepare a final onslaught.

Elon Musk elevates a Tesla fixer while trying to put his drama behind him.

Hurricane Florence was upgraded to a Category 4 storm as it heads for the Carolinas.

Here's all the cool stuff Apple is going to roll out this month.

What you’ll want to read tonight

It’s no secret that Scotch whisky is booming. The industry posted record-breaking exports in 2017. Single-malt scotch saw 14 percent year-over-year growth to £1.17 billion ($1.5 billion), the second year in a row it broke the billion-pound threshold. So naturally, there are a lot of newcomers who want in.

To contact the author of this story: David Rovella in New York at drovella@bloomberg.net

©2018 Bloomberg L.P.