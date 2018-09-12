(Bloomberg) -- Want to receive this post in your inbox every afternoon? Sign up here

While Americans nervously monitor the approach of Hurricane Florence, which could affect more than 5 million people, there’s a more dangerous cyclone looming on the other side of the planet. Super Typhoon Mangkhut is headed for Taiwan, the Philippines and China with winds much stronger than its Atlantic cousin. And it threatens 10 times as many people.

President Donald Trump’s unpopularity is unprecedented given the strength of the U.S. economy—a growth spurt that began under President Barack Obama and, according to Michael R. Strain in Bloomberg Opinion, might just continue.

Racing down the street, worried you’ll be late for that interview, meeting or date? Thanks to Apple’s new watch, you’ll now be able to gauge both time and heart palpitations.

Could this be the big one? Cryptocurrencies are collapsing, having surpassed Nasdaq’s 78 percent decline after the dot-com bubble burst in 2000.

When “animal spirits” turn tail and run. JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon said this morning he “could beat Trump” and that he’s “smarter” than the president. By noon, he took it back.

They were the hedge fund giants who were right about 2008. A decade later, their stars have faded, Bloomberg Businessweek reports.

She was one of China’s biggest movie stars, with 63 million social media followers and roles in Hollywood blockbusters. Then a government tax evasion probe began, and she vanished.

What’s Joe Weisenthal thinking about? The Bloomberg news director is mulling whether the curious belief among Americans that raises will come despite a persistent lack of wage growth is because they think their jobs are secure.

Asian stocks are caught in their longest selloff in 16 years.

The IPO for this would-be Chinese Tesla didn’t go as planned.

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan named himself head of Turkey’s sovereign wealth fund.

A biohacker is making do-it-yourself mutant frogs. Yes, this is a thing.

The lack of legroom on your next flight might help save the planet.

AT&T and Verizon are fighting over 5G.

The Americans who play the lottery the most are those who can least afford it.

Porsche is targeting millennials and even Generation Z. The luxury carmaker has two new pilot programs aimed at younger Americans for whom the concept of possessing an automobile is fluid at best. They will soon be able to spend four hours bombing around in a Macan, 718 Cayman or Boxster for as little as $269. Throw down $2,909, and you can have a 911 for a week. A concierge service that delivers the car within two hours is included, of course.

