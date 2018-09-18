(Bloomberg) -- Want to receive this post in your inbox every afternoon? Sign up here.

U.S. President Donald Trump once claimed "trade wars are good, and easy to win." Others are much less certain. Alibaba's Jack Ma sent a grave warning Tuesday: It's going to last longer and have a bigger impact than most people think.

China said it will take retaliatory tariff action against $60 billion of U.S. goods after Trump escalated his trade war Monday.The White House said it's considering duties on almost all Chinese imports. Here's a guide to the latest.

A private survey conducted for the Republican National Committee and obtained by Bloomberg Businessweek has bad news for GOP members hoping to keep control of Congress: Most Trump supporters don’t believe there’s a threat that Democrats will win back the House.

Tesla is under investigation by the Justice Department over public statements made by the company and CEO Elon Musk. The criminal probe follows a previously reported civil inquiry by securities regulators.

Tesla makes a good car. Unfortunately for investors, Musk’s unpredictable antics keeps hurting the stock price.

The stock options that can make technology workers absurdly rich are disproportionately in the hands of men.

President Vladimir Putin sought to lower tensions after a Russian plane was shot down by forces loyal to Syria's Assad regime, who were fighting off an attack from Israel.

What's Joe Weisenthal thinking about? The Bloomberg news director is considering Apple's updated iPhones. Some have argued the company's new products are mostly repetitive. But the most interesting presentation of the company's event came from Lisa Jackson, Apple's vice president of environment, policy and social initiatives. She talked about how the company is striving to make phones that last longer, both in terms of their hardware and their ability to run the latest software. There's an interesting business case for phone longevity.

Nicolas Maduro ate steak with Salt Bae while Venezuelans go hungry.

North Carolina is flooded with both human and pig excrement.

Your eggs probably aren't cage-free.

It's never been more expensive to hedge against falling pot stocks.

Ferrari's newest supercar is the closest thing to an F1 racer you can buy.

Senate Democrats want to hear from more Kavanaugh witnesses.

China's grip on rare earth minerals may be too strong for Trump's tariffs.

Immediately after World War II, large swaths of Europe lay in ruins. Concrete, which is both sturdy and cheap, swiftly became the material of choice. Eventually, the aesthetic of raw concrete structures became known as brutalist, after the french béton brut, or “exposed concrete.” This style swiftly conquered the globe, and just as swiftly became reviled. And then, around five years ago, there was a sea change. Suddenly, the buildings were all over Instagram.

