(Bloomberg) -- U.S. President Donald Trump continued to clash with federal law enforcement Wednesday. Speaking of Attorney General Jeff Sessions, he said "I don't have an attorney general. It's very sad." And though Trump has demanded the "immediate declassification" of sensitive materials about the Russia collusion probe, the Justice Department is expected to redact portions of the documents.

Here are today's top stories

The massive surge in pot stock Tilray delivered a windfall for a little-known private equity fund backed by investor Peter Thiel. It also made three billionaires.

The chairman of Danske Bank said a “large” part of $234 billion that flowed through a unit of his bank at the center of a money laundering scandal may need to be treated as suspicious transactions.

Nafta talks are picking up again but a deal is unlikely this week, increasing odds that the latest deadline will be missed amid Trump’s threat to freeze out Canada.

FEMA chief Brock Long is under investigation for using government vehicles to commute from Washington to his North Carolina home, the latest in a growing list of Trump administration scandals we're tracking for you here.

The head of America's biggest auto dealership group has a simple message for Tesla CEO Elon Musk as he struggles with deliveries: I told you so.

While politicians in London are frenetic over Brexit details, the rest of the U.K. is stuck in a political and bureaucratic torpor. The country has largely stopped working.

What's Joe Weisenthal thinking about? The Bloomberg news director contends there's not much evidence of a general stock market bubble, but there have been plenty of local euphorias. Take a look at crypto, tiny Chinese tech IPOs and now marijuana stocks, with Tilray as the ultimate emblem of the mini boom.

What you'll need to know tomorrow

Colombia's cocaine production has never been higher.

3-D gun advocate Cody Wilson may be on the run after a sex assault charge.

Married men are earning a lot more than everyone else in America.

Cash-strapped millennials are willing to leverage their homes to pay bills.

Hackers are illegally generating cryptocurrencies by exploiting a software flaw.

Trump wants the woman accusing Kavanaugh of sexual assault to testify.

The Vespa that communism built has been revived as an electric scooter.

What you'll want to read tonight

Toyota, the world’s most valuable automaker, is behind in the race to create the vehicles of a maybe-not-so-distant future, Bloomberg Businessweek reports. If the company fails to pick up the pace, the company could face the humiliation of becoming a mere steel-box supplier.

