The usually sedate United Nations General Assembly laughed at President Donald Trump as he touted his accomplishments. Also on Tuesday, Trump dismissed the allegations of a second woman accusing Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh of sexual misconduct because she was, in the president's words, “all messed up.”

Millennials are making the U.S. divorce rate plummet because they’re waiting until job, home and finances are set before tying the knot.

The founders of Facebook-owned Instagram quit after clashing with CEO Mark Zuckerberg. Wall Street wasn’t happy.

Starbucks is planning on a major corporate shakeup which will include cutting employees as the coffee chain tries to reverse stagnant sales.

Rich Russians like Roman Abramovich may be leaving “Londongrad,” Bloomberg Businessweek reports, as Cold War 2.0 begins to take hold.

The richest of the rich are doing better than everyone else, doubling their profits while riding an unprecedented bull market to amazing heights.

Did you know there’s a professional lacrosse league? Well now there are two, and there’s a big fight brewing over talent.What’s Joe Weisenthal thinking about? The Bloomberg news director isn't wondering whether there will be a rate hike tomorrow, since that’s baked in. What Fed Chairman Jerome Powell says, though, may surprise.

Indian hotel-booking startup Oyo raises $1 billion for overseas push.

The Tokyo whale just sold $230 million of bitcoin.

This medicine’s success could be the rarest of breakthroughs.

The owner of Arby’s is going to buy Sonic for $2.3 billion.

Meanwhile, Dunkin’ Donuts is dropping the donuts, sort of.

Chip stocks are falling now that Raymond James sounded the alarm.

Wells Fargo suspends workers as it faces Justice Department probe.

The drawback about getting a box of chocolates is that you’re often stuck with a grid of uninspiring shapes and colors. Not so with this small-batch chocolatier in New York’s Nolita neighborhood. Each one is a standalone dessert, with flavors such as matcha green tea and dulce de leche, topped off with a glossy, hand-painted finish.

