(Bloomberg) -- Want to receive this post in your inbox every afternoon? Sign up here

The Senate Judiciary Committee voted along party lines to send Brett Kavanaugh’s Supreme Court nomination to the Senate floor, but two key GOP senators demanded a delay of the final vote until the FBI does a brief investigation of sexual assault allegations. One of them, Arizona Senator Jeff Flake was confronted earlier in the day by two women who pleaded for him to reconsider his support for the nominee.

Here are today's top stories

President Donald Trump said he would defer to Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Chuck Grassley on whether to open an FBI investigation into sexual assault allegations against Kavanaugh.

Facebook said it discovered a security breach earlier this week that affected almost 50 million accounts. The company said it has fixed the breach, which allowed hackers to take over people’s accounts.

Tesla shares plunged on news that the SEC has accused CEO Elon Musk of misleading investors with his infamous tweet about taking Tesla private. Regulators seek to ban him from serving as a director of officer.

The world's most valuable startup, a news aggregation app powered by artificial intelligence, is run by a 35-year-old unknown.

The Trump administration loves issuing sanctions. Enforcing them, however, is another matter, Bloomberg Businessweek reports.

The bull market has fattened portfolios. But those big gains come with major downside risk. Don't let it ruin your retirement.What's Luke Kawa thinking about? The Bloomberg markets reporter is pondering a conundrum of sorts. From a top-down perspective, it looks like investors are shrugging off higher interest rates. Yet looking at the sectors most likely to be affected by interest-rate movements, it seems they’re hurting the losers and not doing much to help the presumptive winners.

What you'll need to know tomorrow

The cities around the world most at risk of property bubbles.

A Boeing jet made a water landing after failing to reach a runway.

Elon Musk asks Tesla employees to test full self-driving capability.

The hysterical, unhinged, righteous, necessary force of female rage.

A hacker will live-stream a hack on Zuckerberg's Facebook page.

How chefs have reinvented the dishes they envy most.

The most expensive hotel room in the U.S. costs $75,000 a night.

What you'll want to read tonight

Damilare Sonoiki and Mychal Kendricks looked like they had it all. One was an NFL linebacker. The other, a Goldman Sachs banker. But they made a bad team. When they're sentenced in January, both will face millions of dollars in fines and 25 years in prison. How they became this year’s odd couple of Wall Street crime—brought down by a scheme that won’t stand out in the annals of insider trading for being particularly smart or subtle—is a difficult question to answer.

To contact the author of this story: Josh Petri in New York at jpetri4@bloomberg.net

©2018 Bloomberg L.P.