The Group of 20 Summit is on, and world leaders plan to discuss the global economy and security, and perhaps defuse some of the tensions stoked by U.S. President Donald Trump’s trade war. We're keeping tabs on all the story lines throughout the weekend. Follow along.

Here are today's top stories

Trump is heading into trade talks with China President Xi Jinping holding one big advantage, according to Bloomberg Businessweek. China bet $50 billion in retaliatory tariffs would put pressure on Trump during the midterm elections. It was wrong.

Not everyone is optimistic about the meeting between the two leaders, however. Goldman Sachs predicts that a continued escalation of the trade war will be the “most likely” outcome.

A second day of police raids over suspected money laundering at Deutsche Bank included searches of the offices of all eight members of the management board.

Marriott said it's investigating a hack of the Starwood guest reservation database, one of the largest ever and affecting some 500 million guests. Data stolen include passport numbers, emails and mailing addresses.

The U.S., Canada and Mexico signed a new trade deal championed by Trump to update the quarter-century-old Nafta pact, but hurdles remain in Congress.

The woman who has accused JD.com founder Richard Liu of rape says she was lured to a dinner with the powerful executive and pressured to consume copious amounts of alcohol.

What's Luke Kawa thinking about? The Bloomberg cross-asset reporter is still poring over minutes of the Federal Reserve's November meeting. His take: Optionality is the name of the game.

What you'll need to know tomorrow

The London housing market is even worse than it looks.

Here's how to get a phone call from Gwyneth Paltrow.

The rich say cash is more important than love in relationships.

The U.S. beer industry has gone flat, except for these two brews.

Inside the twisted hedge fund war at Sears.

Angela Merkel's plane made an emergency landing.

LaGuardia haters may have to find a new airport to insult.

What you'll want to read tonight

If all goes as planned with the scheduled SpaceX launch Sunday, a startup called HawkEye 360 will have a trio of satellites resembling toaster ovens circling the globe, scanning for pirate radio. The company is one of many in a crowd of cosmic enterprises boldly pushing the private sector into parts of the universe that were once solely the province of sovereign space agencies.

