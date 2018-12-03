(Bloomberg) -- Want to receive this post in your inbox every afternoon? Sign up here

President Donald Trump jolted markets by announcing (on Twitter of course) that China agreed to "reduce and remove" tariffs on U.S.-made vehicles, raising more questions about the outcome of his meeting with counterpart Xi Jinping during the G20 in Argentina this weekend. No word from China on whether it agrees with Trump's assessment.

Convicted marijuana trafficker Jonathan Braun has spent a very long time waiting to be sentenced, but he hasn't been idle: He's become a small-business loan kingpin.

No more dinners. Don’t sit next to each other on flights. Book hotel rooms on different floors. Avoid one-on-one meetings. Across Wall Street, men are adopting such strategies for the #MeToo era and, in the process, making life even harder for women.

Qatar said it will leave OPEC, a rare example of Middle East politics rupturing a group that's held tight through decades of war and sanctions.

Apple won't offer an iPhone that can connect to 5G (which arrives next year) until 2020. The delay may make it easier for rivals to win customers.

Jamie Dimon is being followed by a growing group ofcritics. Literally. By blocking traffic, scaling flagpoles and blasting audio of crying children outside his apartment, they want the JPMorgan CEO to fight climate change, human-rights abuses and private prisons, Bloomberg Businessweek reports.

For decades, a German utility has been killing an ancient forest to unearth more coal. With little left to preserve, environmentalists are fighting back.

What's Joe Weisenthal thinking about? The Bloomberg news director is watching stocks in the wake of a conciliatory outcome at the G-20.

The quest for a weight-loss drug that actually works.

Robot janitors are coming to mop floors at a Walmart near you.

IKEA is opening its first U.S. store that will be in the middle of a city.

The UN is holding a climate summit in the heart of coal country.

Greek (think kegs, not Plato) groups sued Harvard alleging bias.

Canadian marijuana companies can't hire workers fast enough.

Unsure what to buy the billionaire in your life? We've got you.

While most of the nationwide protests were peaceful, extremists on the left and the right joined in over the weekend, leading to violence. The grassroots movement, named for the vests motorists must keep in their cars, has the support of three-quarters of the French public. The movement’s demands have expanded from rolling back gas taxes to higher pensions, an increase in the minimum wage, the restoration of a wealth tax and cutting politicians’ salaries.

