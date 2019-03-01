(Bloomberg) -- Want to receive this post in your inbox every afternoon? Sign up here

America doesn't have enough truck drivers to deliver what its people want to buy. The shortage is starting to affect the retail prices of everything from kitty litter to My Little Pony figurines. And this vulnerability may soon get worse.

Here are today's top stories

Tesla just made dozens of changes to its lineup (a Model 3 for the masses) and business model (online sales and job cuts). CEO Elon Musk even made strange changes to his Twitter account. Here's everything you need to know.

Bill Gross says he's been diagnosed with Asperger's syndrome. He believes it helps explain not only why he was such a successful investor but also why he could, by his own admission, rub people the wrong way.

The collapse of Kim Jong Un's summit with U.S. President Donald Trump could increase internal pressure on the North Korea'n leader.

Chief Justice John Roberts is showing a new willingness to side with Supreme Court’s liberals after the confirmation of Justice Brett Kavanaugh.

One of Wall Street's most popular trading strategies is failing. The machines that decide when to buy and sell can't keep up with Trump.

Washington Governor Jay Inslee announced he will run for president in 2020. The Democrat said he will "make defeating climate change our nation's number one priority."

What's Luke Kawa thinking about? The Bloomberg cross asset reporter is interested in JPMorgan's view of the economy. Chairman Jamie Dimon said this week that the bank was "prepared for a recession" even though he’s not predicting one.

What you'll need to know tomorrow

Trump can't even rescue his own government's coal-fired plants.

How a former Tesla executive is blowing up luxury fashion.

Lyft's IPO filing shows it lost almost $1 billion last year.

Canada plans to extradite Huawei CFO Meng Wanzhou.

The flu didn't take the winter off. It's just a little late this year.

SpaceX is preparing to launch its Crew Dragon for the first time.

Sexually transmitted infections are on the rise again. Here's why.

What you'll want to read this weekend

Drunk with options, Americans are turning away from beer at an alarming rate. U.S. alcohol consumption dropped in 2018, the third straight year. The industry has struggled for years to attract female customers, and there are a lot of alternatives for discerning drinkers. Big Beer is increasingly desperate: The most memorable beer ad during the recent Super Bowl featured one company calling out another for using corn syrup, rather than prancing horses or talking frogs. The glory days are gone.

