(Bloomberg) -- Want to receive this post in your inbox every afternoon? Sign up here

The European aviation authority issued a blanket ban on the 737 Max, joining Australia, Singapore, India and others. The groundings put more pressure on Boeing and further isolate the FAA, which has assured passengers the jet remains airworthy after two crashes. Boeing shares fell for a second day, this time by 6.1 percent.

Here are today's top stories

The fate of the 737 Max could turn on a single Trump tweet, David Fickling wrote in Bloomberg Opinion. Airplanes are becoming "far too complex to fly," the U.S. president wrote.

Theresa May didn’t get two things she wanted most from her latest talks with the European Union. And now that she's lost again in Parliament, an extension on the looming Brexit deadline is more likely.

OPEC is sending a clear message to Wall Street: if Washington passes a law that allows the U.S. to sue the cartel, the first victim will be shale.

Celebrity parents and some investors were among dozens charged with being part of a sweeping criminal conspiracy to help applicants win admission to elite universities through bribery and cheating. Here's the full list of defendants.

The U.S. Army's five-year plan would end or reduce 186 existing weapons programs and shift an estimated $25 billion to new projects.

Elon Musk told the SEC he uses Twitter carefully. His tweets tell a different story.

What's Joe Weisenthal thinking about? The Bloomberg news director has decided he can no longer ignore the debate swirling around Modern Monetary Theory. His take? The key thing to recognize is that MMT isn't some policy waiting to be implemented; at its core, it's an attempt to (rightly or wrongly) describe the world as it exists right now.

What you'll need to know tomorrow

Bill Gates has a plan to get the rich to pay more taxes.

San Francisco's own Green New Deal is taking over a utility.

A hit sneaker was designed using 100,000 foot scans.

Buyers have the upper hand in the hottest U.S. housing markets.

Amazon might do serious damage to FedEx and UPS.

Musk's Boring Co. could build a tunnel system in Las Vegas.

Beijing is uncertain it can trust Trump to close a trade deal.

What you'll want to read tonight in Businessweek

Being big in China didn’t used to mean much. In 2013 the music industry made less money there than it did in Denmark. That’s changed. Baidu now runs a streaming music service that pays for rights, and other big Chinese internet companies have invested billions of yuan into their own streaming services. In 2017, China became one of the world’s 10 biggest music markets for the first time. By next year, it could be in the top five.

To contact the author of this story: Josh Petri in New York at jpetri4@bloomberg.net

©2019 Bloomberg L.P.