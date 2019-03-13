(Bloomberg) -- Want to receive this post in your inbox every afternoon? Sign up here

Paul Manafort, President Donald Trump’s former campaign manager, saw his federal prison term rise to 7 1/2 years Wednesday. Minutes later, we learned he had been indicted by a grand jury in New York. The new charges, for residential mortgage fraud, conspiracy and falsifying business records, could lead to a subsequent stint in state prison if he's convicted. And Trump can't pardon him for that.

Here are today's top stories

The FAA folded under international pressure, grounding Boeing's 737 Max jets after two crashes killed 346 people. Here's what happens next.

Parliament voted to avoid a no-deal split from the EU, opening the door to delaying Brexit and radically re-writing the terms of the divorce.

It started with a Twitter meltdown and ended with a fake mass shooter. From Bloomberg Businessweek: This is what happened when Elon Musk tried to destroy a Tesla whistleblower.

Detailed court filings provide an intimate look at the insecurities of otherwise powerful parents who will do anything—including bribe or cheat—to get their kids into a top college.

Google co-founder Larry Page worried he would lose control of the company in 2011 and delivered a “veiled threat” to quit.

Professor Chris Mayer says reverse mortgages aren't as risky as some say. He's also CEO of a company that sells reverse mortgages.

What's Tracy Alloway thinking about? The Bloomberg executive editor is intrigued by the college admissions cheating scandal. It might be a stretch to connect it to social media, but it's already happening on, well, social media.

What you'll need to know tomorrow

The Green New Deal progressives really are coming for your beef.

But Caracas' steakhouses are busier than ever during the blackout.

So, you're rich. What's the best car to be chauffeured around in?

Neiman Marcus finally arrives in New York City. It took 112 years.

Rudy Giuliani may be heading for an "unpleasant" divorce trial.

The IRS is trying to offload about $1.4 billion in unclaimed refunds.

The U.S. now has more millionaires than Sweden has people.

What you'll want to read tonight

The latest twist in India's age-old tension between Hindus (who consider cows to be sacred) and Muslims has been deadly. Reports of clashes have surged after a clampdown on cattle trading and illegal abattoirs prompted dairy farmers to abandon unwanted livestock on the streets. The tightening of rules by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, backed by Hindu nationalists, has created a media storm just as politicians start campaigning for the upcoming election. Stray cows have been blamed for trampling crops, causing road accidents and setting off acts of violence.

