New Zealand suffered its worst mass shooting in modern times, with 49 people dead and more than 20 seriously injured after a terrorist attack at two mosques in Christchurch.The alleged shooter appeared to livestream the murders over the internet. Here's the latest.

President Donald Trump on Friday issued his first veto, rejecting Congress's attempt to cancel his declaration of a national emergency to pay for a wall on the southern border. On to the courts.

Apple has grand ambitions for its upcoming slate of original movies and shows. The company is hiring strategists to chase Oscars and Emmys.

WeWork has spent the past year acquiring smaller companies that specialize in collecting and analyzing information about how people move and operate within offices, Bloomberg Businessweek reports.

The real victims of the college admission scam are top students from modest backgrounds who put in the real work.

Elon Musk unveiled the Tesla Model Y, but the crossover won't be delivered to customers for another 18 months.

A piece of the wreckage of the Boeing 737 Max that crashed in Ethiopia on Sunday indicates the jet was configured to dive.

What's Sid Verma thinking about? The Bloomberg cross-asset editor notes that sluggish output and monetary loosening in the U.S. is likely to spur the European Central Bank to re-launch quantitative easing.

Special Counsel Mueller asks to delay his report on Rick Gates

Trump should pay a $5.6 million penalty over charity, New York says.

A sex scandal is engulfing the world of K-pop.

Nike sent a team to China to fix Zion Williamson's sneakers.

Students around the world demanded climate action.

State attorneys general are preparing to investigate Google.

U.S. stocks had their best week since November.

People have been using toilet paper since the 1850s, but have turned to wet wipes over the past decade. That’s been a boon for makers of so-called flushable wipes. But it’s come at a big cost for cities, who say they help create sewage blockages, the largest of which become fatbergs.

