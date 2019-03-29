(Bloomberg) -- Want to receive this post in your inbox every afternoon? Sign up here

Not even Theresa May’s offer to quit could persuade Parliament to vote for her Brexit deal. The prime minister saw her plan rejected a third time, leaving the U.K. with three choices: crash out of the European Union on April 12; ask for a long extension; or call a general election.

President Donald Trump's surprise renewal of his war on the Affordable Care Act dropped a grenade in the lap of congressional Republicans.

Lyft surged as much as 23 percent on its first day of trading, a good omen for its rival Uber, which is expected to file its own IPO soon.

GM employees agreed to give up $118 million a year to save an Ohio plant. GM shut the plant down anyway.

WeWork's growth model is worrying European bankers. A number of investors who have financed its buildings are cautious about lending more.

U.S. capitalism needs reform, not revolution, writes Noah Smith in Bloomberg Opinion. Those reforms include fully addressing climate change and making its citizens feel less materially insecure.

Corporate America knows it got millennials wrong. To avoid the same mistake with Gen Z, they're willing to try memes, ethical stances and whispering—seriously.

What’s Luke Kawa thinking about? The Bloomberg cross-asset reporter is excited to use Major League Baseball's opening day to make some economic arguments. The inverted yield curve is actually a hanging curveball: It might help the U.S. domestic economy get back in the game.

The rich kids’ secret to Ivy League acceptance is fencing and crew.

Russia is dumping U.S. dollars and hoarding gold.

Venezuelans are walking as far as 5,000 miles to escape.

What does “healthy” mean? The FDA will attempt to define it.

The dark side of the orgasmic meditation company, OneTaste.

The ETF tax dodge is Wall Street’s “dirty little secret.”

Restricting gun sales cost Dick’s $150 million last year.

A demographic shift has left the Spanish countryside with hundreds of ghost villages. The hamlet of Acorrada, for instance, features a village of six gray-stone houses and two grain stores overlooking a lush valley. The asking price? Just $96,000. Adventurous foreigners and enterprising Spaniards are seen as part of the solution to this rural depopulation as they take advantage of bargain prices.

