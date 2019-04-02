(Bloomberg) -- Want to receive this post in your inbox every afternoon? Sign up here

The recession is coming, the recession is coming! Everywhere you turn, a new set of tea leaves is being read to grim result. Maybe it will happen, maybe it won’t, but across trade, equities, currencies and interest rates, these are a few reasons why analysts are worried.

Here are today’s top stories

An abrupt surge in Bitcoin sent the world’s most popular cryptocurrency to the highest level since November.

U.S. military planners once debated how to seize it, but the Ghawar in Saudi Arabia, the world’s largest conventional oil field, actually produces a lot less than almost anyone believed.

It’s come down to this: Prime Minister Theresa May has turned to Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn to break the Brexit deadlock and prevent the U.K. from crashing out of the European Union.

The ex-chief financial officer of United Continental Holdings Inc. is betting that the U.S. airline industry needs another budget airline.

People inside YouTube have raised concerns about the mass of false, incendiary and toxic content that the world’s largest video site has surfaced and spread. They were told not to rock the boat.

Instagram isn’t just for brand campaigns and celebrity posts; it’s also a place where people go to find illegal drugs.

What’s Joe Weisenthal thinking about? The Bloomberg news director says there’s been good news this week, and maybe there’s some more in store for the rest of the week. So deal with it and stop worrying about a recession.

What you’ll need to know tomorrow

Larry Fink is taking BlackRock into the shop for an overhaul.

Ireland is caught in a bind as the Brexit implosion continues.

Most stocks finished up Tuesday while the Treasury rally continued.

Time to put butter on your toast: Avocado prices are soaring.

Bloomberg Businessweek reports on the first birth control app.

This is really the wrong way to visit Iceland.

That quarter in your pocket may have come from West Point.

What you’ll want to read in Bloomberg Pursuits

What are the best places to own a vacation home in America? Aspen and Jackson Hole might be the first ski spots that come to mind when considering a vacation at a luxurious mountain resort. But if you’re actually looking to buy a home and care about convenience as well as luxury, then we have got the right place for you.

To contact the author of this story: David Rovella in New York at drovella@bloomberg.net

©2019 Bloomberg L.P.